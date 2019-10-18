Iran to transfer emergency experiences to Eastern Mediterranean states

Realities and potentials of Iran Emergency Organization have been proved to WHO officials.

He added that Iran is supposed to transfer its experiences as regard natural disasters like flood and earthquake to other countries in Eastern Mediterranean region.

Referring to Iran’s good emergency operations center (EOC), Koulivand said it will turn Iran into a pioneer in Eastern Mediterranean region.

Earlier, the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom said on Tuesday that Iran is the healthcare leader in the East Mediterranean and has been able to control death of kids, women and also communicable diseases through timely promoting health services.

WHO's reports show that there are various health problems in East Mediterranean, he said and expressed his optimism for the efforts made by the members states.

WHO requires political commitment to help develop health conditions in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Jordan and other countries.

