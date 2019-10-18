Iran condemns terror attacks on Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Mousavi extended condolences to the Afghan government and nation, especially families of the victims of the barbaric move, over the incident.

The terrorist attack and targeting the innocent worshipers while saying Friday prayers in the mosque are indicative of their filthy character and satanic objectives of the terrorists to create discord among the Afghan Muslim nation and help insecurity and instability persist in the Muslim neighboring state.

Several explosions in a mosque in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province killed 62 and wounded 100 others today

8072**2050

