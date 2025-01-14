Jan 14, 2025, 11:39 PM
Yemen launches drone, missile attacks on Tel Aviv, Eilat port

Tehran, IRNA – The Yemeni armed forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced two drone and missile operations of Yemen's armed forces against targets in Tel Aviv and Eilat port.

The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces announced in a statement that the drone and missile units attacked targets in Jaffa (Tel Aviv) and Umm al-Rashras (Eilat port).

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the drone unit of the Yemeni armed forces destroyed several targets in the occupied Jaffa area using drones.

