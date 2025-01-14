Israeli drone strike kills 6 Palestinians in West Bank

Tehran, IRNA – An Israeli drone attack on the occupied northern West Bank city of Jenin has left at least six Palestinians dead and several others injured, news sources reported.

According to Shahab News Agency, the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Wednesday night confirmed the casualties caused by the missiles fired form Israeli drone on Jenin.

Local sources said the Israeli missiles hit a house.

The Israeli military admitted that it had struck a target in the northern West Bank with a drone but did not give the reason for the attack.

The Times of Israel reported that the strike carried out during “a joint counterterrorism operation in the area” by the regime’s forces and spy agency Shin Bet.

The city of Jenin and a refugee camp there have been the scenes of repeated drone attacks and ground raids.

Other towns and cities in the West Bank have also been targeted by the regime almost on a daily basis ever since Israel launched its war on Gaza back in October 2023.

More than 800 Palestinians have been killed and some 10,000 others have been detained during Israeli raids across the occupied territories over the past 15 months.

