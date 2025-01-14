Exclusive: Tehran-Moscow strategic deal not against any country, Russian FM says

Moscow, IRNA - Iran and Russia are scheduled to ink a comprehensive strategic partnership deal that will not be against the interests of any third party, but will guarantee the security of the two countries.

The presidents of Iran and Russia are to sign a cooperation document during Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told IRNA on Tuesday.

Like Russia's recent agreement with North Korea, the upcoming deal with Iran will not harm any countries, he said, praising the constructive nature of the document.

The forthcoming deal aims to speed up the growing cooperation between the Islamic Republic and Russia in the area of economy, he noted.

The comprehensive agreement will also address social issues in the bilateral relations, he underlined.

"On 17 January, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, who will come to Russia on an official visit," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, Kazem Jalali had said that the preserving Iran’s territorial integrity and independence was a priority when drafting the agreement and added that the agreement consists of one introduction and 47 articles.

According to the ambassador, Iran and Russia had signed a comprehensive agreement, approved by the Iranian Parliament in 2001, which was a 20-year accord that concluded in 2021.

The previous agreement was automatically extended for a five-year period, he said, adding that top authorities of both nations reached the consensus that it should be revised to address contemporary issues.

