Lavrov: Iran-Russia comprehensive agreement will be finalized soon

"In the very near future we will conclude a new interstate comprehensive partnership agreement between Russia and Iran. And this will be a symbolic step in our relations with the new Iranian leadership," the Russian media Tass quoted Sergei Lavrov as saying.

Moscow has no doubt that the statements of the new Iranian president and the new foreign minister about the continuity in relations with Russia "reflect the sincere intention and attitude of the new Iranian leadership", he added.

"I believe that the figures characterizing the growth of trade turnover and the volume of investments speak for themselves. These figures are constantly increasing, so we have a bright future," he stated.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali had earlier told IRNA that over the last two and a half years, a lot of efforts were made to finalize this agreement and many visits were made between Iranian and Russian officials.

Now "we are waiting for both sides" to complete the protocol issues and in the next step, foreign ministers should sign it, he added.

The fact that the agreement will be signed by the presidents of Iran and the Russian Federation in Kazan and on the sidelines of the BRICS summit depends on the completion of the protocol processes, he noted.

