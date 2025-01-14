Iran ranks 1st in Mideast on medical ethics research: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian minister of health has said that the country is the number-one in the Middle East region concerning its research on medical ethics.

And the faculties of medicine and the research centers play important role in this area, Mohammad Reza Zafarqandi said on the sidelines of the 11th Annual Iranian Congress of Medical Ethics and 8th Nursing Ethics Congress in Tehran on Tuesday.

In his remarks, the minister stressed the importance of following the medical ethics rules.

Elaborating on the Ministry’s plans, Zafarqandi said he prioritizes pursuing family physician program which can provide fair services for all patients.

At the end of his remarks, the Iranian health minister appreciated the medical personnel for thier great commitments to their duties.

