Finland calls for cooperation with Iran on foreign national affairs

Pasi Tenno Manin Tuesday met with Mehdi Mahmoudi, Director General of Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs of the Ministry of Interior and stressed on maintaining diplomatic relations between the two countries on the issues of aliens and foreign immigrants.

He also termed the main reason for his visit to Iran as the current status of Afghan citizens and unification with their families in Finland.

He appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in dealing with aliens affairs and Iran's comprehensive assistance to these people, adding today's meeting with the Director-General of Aliens Affairs and Immigration shows that Finland has a good relationship with Iran.

Mehdi Mahmoudi, Director General of Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs of the Ministry of Interior, also said at the meeting that given that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been at the forefront of humanitarian activities at the international level, the Bureau has started to identify and provide services to foreign nationals.

He said that in the Islamic Republic of Iran, various agencies are dealing with foreign nationals affairs, but the Ministry of Interior's Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs acts as the decision-making body and is responsible for coordinating the various agencies in these matters.

The official noted that foreign nationals in the country legally and illegally are present and living, and then added that we have a long shared border with Afghanistan and a large number of nationals from Afghanistan enter our country illegally through traffickers.

