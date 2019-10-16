Iran busts 8 tons of narcotics in past 10 days

“8 million tons of narcotic drugs were discovered in the last 10 days in Iran’s western borders,” Secretary-General of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Eskandar Momeni told Slovak Police Force (SPF) General Manager Milan Lučanský in Vienna on Wednesday.

“This amount of narcotics was discovered only in the last 10 days. If it didn’t take place, European and western police forces would have to collect it gram-by-gram in their streets,” he added.

Momeni mentioned that Iran’s location next to Afghanistan where 90% of the world narcotics are produced poses many threats to the country such as terrorism.

“A sum of 3,822 Iranians have been martyred in the fight against narcotics and 12,000 others have been injured,” he stressed.

The Iranian official noted that his country is prepared to share experiences and expertise in narcotics control with Slovakia.

Lučanský also reiterated that his country can help Iran train and breed sniffer dogs and participate in joint anti-drugs operations.

"Slovakia is the transit corridor for marijuana, cocaine and heroin," he added.

Slovakia, he said, cooperates with the European Union police force (Europol) that has resulted in discovery of 2.5 tons of narcotics in the East European country.

