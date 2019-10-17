Iranian, Russian FMs exchange views on Syria

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the two sides during their phone talk discussed the issues related to the development of the situation in northeast Syria.

The general opinion was expressed on the need to achieve a durable and long-term stabilization of the situation on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River on the basis of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syria through establishing dialogue between Damascus and Ankara as well as between the Syrian authorities and representatives of the Syrian Kurds.

It was emphasized that Russia and Iran are ready to facilitate such contacts.

This statement added that the interlocutors agreed to continue exchanging views and coordinating the approaches of the three guarantor countries of the Astana format to the Syrian settlement, including in the context of preparations for the start of the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva.

