Restoring ties with Iran priority for Canadian-Iranians: Analyst

The elections will be held for the 338 seats at the Parliament of Canada, said Younes Zangiabadi.

The election is scheduled to be held on October 21, but, the people are going to cast their votes earlier and the final result will be announced on that date.

Zangiabadi said that in 2015 the Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) won 187 seats and didn’t need to form a coalition because they had the majority.

He added that the coalition doesn’t mean that they have to introduce ministers to the cabinet, but, it means that they have to respect some of the stances of the other party in the coalition.

He said that according to the polls it is very unlikely for either of the two big parties in Canada, i.e. the Liberal Party and New Democratic Party, to form a majority government.

He added that the Green Party can also have the same role as the New Democrats for the Liberals.

As the polls show, as the majority government will not be formed, there will be new elections in the coming few years because the government will not be able to pass the budget in the parliament.

Regarding the reasons for Prime Minister's Justin Trudeau, he said that Trudeau tried to interfere with the prosecution process of a company in Quebec that had threatened to leave Canada if found guilty. He wanted to stop the legal proceeding about the company's corruption charge with regards to Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s government.

He added that the other reason was Trudeau's leaked movie of his young age that shows him with a blackened face in parties. Many people said he was a racist, which made him to apologize.

Foreign policies also hurt Trudeau, Zangiabadi said, his critics say that he was not able to have good ties with, Iran, China and the Saudis.

He added that Canada is not in good terms with Russia either; Chrystia Freeland is not allowed to enter Russia.

He said that the only thing that the Liberals are proud of is their resistance to US President Donald Trump in the issue of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Regarding the future of Iran-Canada relations, he said that the best Canadian government for Iran would be a liberal one that forms a coalition with the New Democrats. These two intend to restore relations with Iran although the New Democrats have milder stances compared to the LPC.

He also said that if the Conservatives take office, the relations between Iran and Canada will deteriorate. They are for more sanctions on Iran.

Zangiabadi said that Canadian-Iranians wrote a 16-thousand letter to the Government demanding ties with Iran.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

