Shamkhani vows crushing response to those behind oil tanker attack

Shamkhani made the remarks Wednesday in a meeting with Russia's special envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the latest regional and international developments.

Shamkhani and Lavrentiev emphasized reinforcing Iran-Russia relations in political, defense, security, and economic fields.

They also reviewed Turkey's concerning attack on Syria.

Referring to the US' mysterious plan for reviving Daesh and developing insecurity in West Asia, Shamkhani underlined the importance of vigilance and coordination among regional countries to confront measures that will cause instability and insecurity.

Dual behavior toward terrorism is not acceptable by any country, he said urging the Idlib issue to be put on the agenda as the priority of fighting terrorism.

He called for ending any measure which will result in insecurity and escalation of the crisis in the region.

Regional crises like that of Yemen and Syria should not have a military solution and should be addressed through diplomacy and inter-Yemeni and intra-Syrian talks, he added.

He described any aggression and imposition of war on regional states as actions in line with the US and Israel destabilizing policies in the region.

The oppressed people of the countries which have been involved in the war for many years will no longer tolerate new crises, Shamkhani reiterated.

He referred to insecurity in international waterways as dangerous acts which will create crisis in the region.

Meanwhile, Lavrentiev presented a report of political and military developments in Northern Syria developments and negotiations in which Moscow is involved.

Continuation of cooperation and consultations in political and security fields will prevent developing and reviving terrorism and will guarantee sustainable security and stability in the region, he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: "The imperative now is to end the incursion into #Syria & address all concerns through #ADANA."

He added: "Meanwhile, it is essential that the core principles of JUS IN BELLO are fully observed: the distinction between civilians and combatant, & prohibition on inflicting unnecessary suffering."

Meanwhile, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement expressed concern about the Turkish military attacks on Syria.

Expressing Iranian Foreign Ministry's concern about Turkey's military operation inside the Syrian territory, the statement said that given the humanitarian situation and the dangers the civilians are exposed to by the Turkish offensive, Iran sought an immediate end to the military attacks and pullout of Turkish military forces from the Syrian territory.

It further said that Iran, as stated before, understands the security concerns of Ankara, but it believes military action will fail to help remove the concerns of the Turkish Government, but, may inflict civilian casualties which brings responsibility for the Ankara Government.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stressed its objection to the Turkish Government over the offensive on the Syrian territory, read the statement.

Iran has once and again underlined the fact that the current situation in the region has been created by the trans-regional meddling, especially by the US, it said.

