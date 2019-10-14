President Rouhani says regional issues need to be resolved by regional countries

In his presser on Monday and in response to a question from a reporter on the prospect of Iran's relationship with three European countries given their obedience from the United States after the US departure from the JCPOA, President Rouhani noted that on the issue of the nuclear deal the US made a great mistake because of pressure from domestic extremists, the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia, which, by their own admission, put forth all efforts to get the United States out of the deal.

Referring to Iran's reaction, the Iranian president stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran did a clever job in response and did not immediately leave the JCPOA because the US’ plan was to raise the issue in the UN Security Council if Iran left to pass international sanctions against Iran, thereby imposing sanctions on Iran on the burden of the world. While this has not been realized, today there is no state except the two or three small countries that support or affirm the US measure.

The head of the Supreme National Security Council noted that based on an agreement was reached with the five remaining states in the JCPOA it was decided that somehow they compensate for the American withdrawal from the agreement. In the meantime our relations with China and Russia are good and they have made good efforts, but the three European countries, although I do not agree that they have followed the United States, have unfortunately failed to fulfill their pledge and failed to live up to their promises.

President Rouhani said Iran's actions were based on reliance on the Iranian nation and subsequently scaling down its obligations in the JCPOA, saying that on this path since May 2019, we have begun reducing commitments and have announced a new step every two months. In the first phase, we reduced our commitment to enrichment and crossed the 300-kilometer mark. "We have also stated our stance in the field of heavy water and we are going according to plan."

The president underlined that "we have completed the second phase of the enrichment, and today we have reached about 4.5 percent. We also announced the step three that we would not adhere to the R&D schedule in the JCPOA", and today our IR-6 centrifuge is working and both IR-3 and IR-4 are working, and soon our IR-9 and IR-7 will start operating.

President Rouhani emphasized that in his opinion, the third step was a very big development that Iran has started. If they return to their commitments at this juncture, we can return to our commitments, and if they continue this path, we will continue to do so".

Responding to a question from the Al Jazeera on the Pakistani Prime Minister's visit to Iran, the Iranian president said that one of the goals of the Pakistani Prime Minister's visit to Iran was to talk about regional issues. Luckily, he was yesterday received by the Supreme Leader, and he raised some issues about the whole system and answered the question of the Pakistani prime minister.

Pointing out that solving regional issues are important for Iran and the Pakistani prime minister, he said that to solve regional issues, including Iran-Saudi tensions, Yemen is an important issue that if a ceasefire is reached in the region and ultimately lead to the end of the war, one of the nodes in the region, including Iran-Saudi relations, opens.

President Rouhani emphasized that "we never wanted to have bad relations with our neighbors and have always sought good relations and stated that Iran has presented a very important blueprint in the United Nations called the Plan of Hope or the Coalition of Hope and the peace plan has been sent to eight countries in the region, and "we are in talks with the United Nations, and we hope that this plan can resolve some of the problems in the region" withing the framework that Iran proposes.

Noting that Iran believes that regional issues should be resolved by regional countries themselves, the Iranian president stated that some believe that others in the region should solve problems. "We hope that our speech will be heard in the region and we will reach a conclusion. Of course, other countries besides Pakistan have tried and are doing this, including Iraq."

