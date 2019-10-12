Syrian expert calls Turkey operation in Syria with US green light

"This process can be implemented with the green light of the US and by Turkey at various stages, with Turkey in the first phase to occupy part of the Kurdish areas of northern Syria," political analyst Ahmed al-Darzi told IRNA. It will then settle a group of subordinate groups it recruited in that area.

Turkey will then send the Kurds south, where they will be forced to retreat and clash with Syrian forces due to their siege, which is why the Kurds are expected to increasingly enter the swamp of US engagement. Because they will have no other chance of liberation, especially since Damascus said in a statement that it would cut ties with them and would not negotiate with the traitors and mercenaries who are on the side of the US.

Al-Darzi went on to say that Turkey's aim of military operations in northern Syria is to change the demographic structure of parts of the northeast and possibly resettle some members of its armed groups in Idlib and Homs in the eastern Euphrates.

Moving thirty kilometers deep to north of Syria, Turkey will resettle some Syrian Arabs facing US-backed Arabs and Kurds in the south.

In addition, if Turkey pursues a demographic change plan in northern Syria, it will pursue larger goals, leading to major tragedies in Iraq and Syria, while also dominating on the highways that connect Central Asia to the Mediterranean.

Syria's response to the conflicting parties in the north is decisive, he said referring to Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal al-Maqdad’s remarks at a news conference two days ago.

The Syrian analyst emphasized that Syria would use all possible means to prevent Turkey from achieving its goals, and al-Maqdad's remarks are a decisive response from Syria to both sides of the conflict and have numerous messages; the first, addressed to the Turkish President "Recep Tayyip Erdogan" and allegation against "Bashar al-Assad," the Syrian president as the factor of crisis in Syria, while Turkey is also the main cause of the presence of terrorists in Syria.

The second message was to the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Kurds, with this content that Damascus is against any negotiation with them and that the Kurdish forces should provide the Syrian government with all the facilities in the northern region, including the border areas, and allow the Syrian army without any preconditions to enter those areas.

Al-Darzi added that the current crisis can go a long way, and Iran and Syria may be able to put pressure on Russia, Turkey and the United States and force them toward a political solution that is in the favor of Damascus, Tehran and Moscow.

At the same time, he said, the available information shows that there is an understanding between Russia and the US about the recent tensions between Turkey and the Kurds, which is more like an agreement, in addition to the Russian representative to the UN Security Council, the Syrian Democratic Forces held responsible for the recent tensions and severed ties with them.

On the other hand, there are some indications that the US is pulling out of the region due to the failure of its plans, but it will take a long time to exit.

On the Security Council's position on Turkish military operations in northern Syria, Al-Darzi stated that the Security Council made no practical decision on Turkey's recent conflict with the Kurds. The recent resolution does not require Turkey and any other party to do anything more than giving just time that allows Turkey to take any action.

Referring to concern made by Israel on the abandonment of Kurdish by the US , the expert made the remark that Israel has failed in its thirty-three-day war with Lebanon and the war in Gaza and all other confrontations, and is now trying to prevent the bolster of the influence and role played by every country because then Israel's role in the region is called into question, and its existence may be closer to the end, so it is always trying to put the region in a fire of various conflicts and wars.

Israel is now aiming at attracting Kurds to raise tensions between the countries in the region, and since the beginning of this year has established relations with the Kurds in northeastern Syria, taking steps along the way but not progressing.

On the other hand, the UAE and Saudi Arabia seek mediation to resolve the dispute with Tehran because of a failure in Yemen, which is against Israel's interests and will limit its options, because then the Arab countries will cease to develop relations with Israel. Israel is worried that, in addition to the Arab countries, will now lose its second branch of influence in the region, the Kurds.

With these explanations, it can be said that Israel will not be able to find a reliable party to support its plans or even to create a crisis in the next few years.

9455**2050

