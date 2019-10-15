Iran, Germany urge ending militarism in Yemen, Syria

He made the remarks in a meeting with Vice President of German Parliament Caludia Roth on the sidelines of the 141st Assembly of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU).

"Iran has declared its opposition to Turkey's attack on Syria, as it fans flames of massacre and displacement and further complicates the situation," he said.

Role of the EU cannot be limited to merely advising, as Germany can play a stronger role in this respect, but it is not the case, Larijani said.

He further noted that safeguarding Persian Gulf is on Iran's agenda, but the problem is with the players of the other regions.

Hormuz Peace Plan floated by President Hassan Rouhani is meant for Persian security, but there is no need for alien forces in this respect, Majlis speaker said.

"If Saudis accept diplomatic solution, Iran will adopt mediatory role in the issue of Yemen," he said, noting that the US still thinks that the era of milking Saudi Arabia is not yet over.

Vice president of German parliament, for her part, voiced her deep concern about Turkey's military interference in Syria, saying that new wave of migration from Erbil and other Kurd-populated cities is worrying.

Responding to Larijani's question that what the EU can do for Syria, she said that the EU has asked Russia to pressure President Erdogan and not to sell arms to Turkey.

Noting that German Parliament welcomes mediation of Pakistan between Saudis and Iran, she said that humanitarian situation in Yemen is catastrophic.

