US not reliable in negotiations: Iran's deputy FM Araghchi

“By withdrawing from the JCPOA and in talks with North Korea, the US showed that it’s not reliable in discussions,” said Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in a meeting with a high-level North Korean political delegation in Tehran on Monday.

“In a move contrary to the international system, the US Administration sanctioned Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is widely accepted in the international arena, and on the other hand talks of negotiations,” added Araghchi, referring to Washington’s sanctioning of the Iranian diplomat last month.

He slammed the US economic sanctions, saying that they are used as a tool by Washington against “independent states such as Iran and North Korea”.

“However, these moves have failed to affect the two countries’ determination,” Araghchi mentioned.

The North Korean delegation stressed that Tehran and Pyongyang should deepen their political, parliamentarian, economic and international cooperation.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s readiness to further develop political ties with North Korea, including arranging a visit by Zarif and Iran’s parliament speaker to the Asian country.

The North Korean officials also hailed bilateral political relations between the two countries, praising their “good and friendly” ties in all fronts.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish