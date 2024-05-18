Adhering to the One-China Principle, China and Iran Stride Forward Hand in Hand

On August 16 of the same year, two months before the Resolution was adopted, China and Iran formally established diplomatic relations on the basis of the one-China principle, ushering in a new era of friendly relations between the two ancient civilizations. Over the past half-century, China-Iran relations have continued to deepen on the basis of the one-China principle.

Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times. The history and legal facts are very clear. There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The one-China principle is an overwhelming consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations. It is the political foundation on which China develops relations with all countries. The United States has also made solemn commitments to China on the Taiwan question. But in practice, it constantly emboldens and supports “Taiwan Independence” forces, and uses the Taiwan question to contain China.

Recently, The US has repeatedly claimed that UNGA Resolution 2758 did not mention Taiwan's legal status and did not resolve the question of Taiwan's representation in the UN. This is completely confusing right and wrong. The US claimed not long ago that the Security Council’s Gaza ceasefire resolution was not binding, and recently it denied the one-China principle. Both reflect the US’ power politics in violation of international law. The Chinese people and government will resolutely fight against "Taiwan independence" forces and safeguard their sovereignty, security and development interests.

China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners, firmly support each other on issues of core interests and major concerns. China highly appreciates Iran's righteous stance of consistent adherence to the one-China principle. After the results of the two elections for 2024 in the Taiwan region were released, the Spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a clear statement and reiterated the one-China principle. China is deeply grateful to our Iranian friends for their support. I believe that Iranian friends from all sectors of society can clearly understand the attempt of the United States to contain China, adhere to the one-China principle, and work with China to safeguard international justice.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than half a century ago, China-Iran relations have withstood the test of various international vicissitudes, and time-tested friendship between Iran and China has been strengthening with time. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, bilateral relations have continued to make new progress. During Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to China last year, the two countries issued a joint statement, reiterating that Iran firmly pursues the one-China policy and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests. President Xi Jinping and President Raisi reached a series of new important consensus on the further development of China-Iran Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which elevated the China-Iran relations to a new level.

As the Chinese saying goes, men of virtue seek friends who share the same value. China will work with Iran to jointly safeguard the one-China principle and other basic norms of international relations, oppose hegemonism and act of interference, and make due contributions to the establishment of a fair and reasonable new international order.

*Cong Peiwu is the new Ambassador of P. R. China in Iran.

Views expressed in this article do not reflect those of the IRNA and are of the author’s own.