Iran invites Russian firms to invest in its tourism industry

Jalali was speaking on Friday at a specialized meeting on Iran-Russia relations, which was attended by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Russian federal and provincial officials.

Tourism is one of the potential fields of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, Jalali said.

In order to boost bilateral cooperation in that sector, Russian firms are invited to make investments and help develop tourism infrastructure and build hotels in Iran, the ambassador said.

As another way to boost tourism cooperation, the two countries can establish direct flights between their cities, he said, adding that Iran’s southern islands can receive Russian tourists during the cold season when the islands have moderate weather.

The Iranian diplomat also said that the two countries can enhance bilateral cooperation through setting up trade houses aimed at helping businessmen carry out their activities.

The specialized meeting on Iran-Russia relations was held on the sidelines of the Russia-Islamic World Kazan Forum 2024, an annual event aimed at strengthening Russia’s ties with Islamic countries. This year’s forum is held on May 15-18.

