Iran ready to cooperate with Europe on Afghanistan issues: Envoy

In a Farsi post on his X account on Friday, Kazemi Qomi said, “During a meeting with the Italian Special Representative for Afghanistan, I emphasized that the topics and themes of the Doha III summit should be based on the realities of the region and Afghanistan.”

He said that the actions of the trans-regional countries have not helped resolve the crisis and challenges of Afghanistan, expressing concern that if this situation continues, the challenges will also affect Europe.

Kazemi Qomi emphasized, "I have also announced that Iran is ready to offer new cooperation to Europe in terms of consultations on various issues in Afghanistan, in developing a comprehensive plan of cooperation with an emphasis on the interests of Afghanistan and the Afghan nation."

