Iran deputy FM holds talk with Tatarstan PM in Kazan

Iran deputy FM holds talk with Tatarstan PM in Kazan

Moscow, IRNA – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in Kazan.

During the Friday meeting on the sidelines of the "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024", both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.

Bagheri Kani had previously taken part in an expert meeting to discuss the ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 aims to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, technical, educational, social, and cultural ties between the regions of the Russian Federation and the member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 was officially kicked off in Kazan on May 16 and will conclude on May 18.

