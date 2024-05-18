US, West not afraid of violating int’l law: Tehran

In a post on his social media account on Friday, Ali Bahadori Jahromi wrote that the arbitrary behavior of the Western states has slowed the progress of international law and its influence.

He made the remarks in response to a letter sent by 12 American senators to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its judges in which they threatened the ICC with strict sanctions if the international body issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

The massacre of women and children and attacks on civilians and medical centers and even on the United Nations’ camps over seven months reveal the truth of some Western countries’ attitude towards the issue of human rights and also show the ineffectiveness of the international law in preventing such occurrences, he underlined.

Since the start of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, more than 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

