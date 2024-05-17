Hezbollah fires scores of missiles at Zionist regime's positions

The Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen news network reported on Friday that several missiles were fired from Lebanese territory at Zionists' positions in Upper Galilee.

Some media sources also reported that missiles were launched from Lebanese territory towards the occupied Meron area, and some of them hit their target.

Zionist sources confirmed on their website that at least two individuals were injured in a rocket attack from Lebanon towards the occupied territories.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying regime in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Zionist regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

