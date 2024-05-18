Israeli military destroyed 604 mosques in Gaza: Report

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, the regime’s missiles and bombs have destroyed 604 mosques and more than 200 mosques partially.

The occupying regime has targeted 60 cemeteries and kidnapped and slaughtered the bodies of more than 1,000 martyrs and other deceased people, it added.

The Israeli occupying regime has destroyed 15 headquarters of the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, including the main headquarters of this ministry, the headquarters of Radio Quran, Khan Yunis Endowment Management, and the center for keeping documents and manuscripts, it noted.

It added that 91 employees of the Ministry of Awqaf in Gaza have been martyred in the Zionist regime’s attacks.

