Gaza death toll climbs to 35,303

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Friday that some 31 Palestinians were martyred in Zionist attacks over the past 24 hours, with 56 others being injured.

The ministry reported that 79,261 have been wounded in the attacks with a number of other victims trapped under the rubble and on the roads as ambulance crews and rescue workers cannot reach them.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Zionist regime has prevented the humanitarian supplies and the dispatch of food to the Gaza Strip which has exacerbated the human crisis in the besieged Palestinian region.

