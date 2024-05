Also known as Zahra Khoshkam, the Iranian actress was born on December 30, 1947. She was married to the late Iranian filmmaker Ali Hatami and was the mother of renowned Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

Khoshkam acted in the series “What’s the Time in Your World” (2014), “Golden Blood” (2022) by Ebrahim Sheibani, “Flaming” (2018) by Hamid Nematollah, and “The Portrait of a Lady Far Away” (2005) by her former son-in-law Ali Mosaffa.

