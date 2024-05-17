May 17, 2024, 12:16 PM
IRNA to operate innovation center: Naderi

IRNA to operate innovation center: Naderi

Tehran, IRNA - Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi has said that IRNA is set to operate an innovation and accelerator center to develop new ideas in the media field.

During his visit to the Amper Innovation Factory on Thursday, Naderi emphasized that the future relies on embracing new technologies in the field of media.

He added that IRNA is planning to transform its technical department into the vice-presidency of modern communication and media technologies. Additionally, due to the existing written and news content production line, IRNA will be launching a new content production line in this department.

Naderi highlighted that IRNA aims to establish a platform that not only fosters and accelerates innovative ideas but also commercializes them to both benefit IRNA and establish effective media institutions in the country.

