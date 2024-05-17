IRNA to operate innovation center: Naderi

During his visit to the Amper Innovation Factory on Thursday, Naderi emphasized that the future relies on embracing new technologies in the field of media.

He added that IRNA is planning to transform its technical department into the vice-presidency of modern communication and media technologies. Additionally, due to the existing written and news content production line, IRNA will be launching a new content production line in this department.

Naderi highlighted that IRNA aims to establish a platform that not only fosters and accelerates innovative ideas but also commercializes them to both benefit IRNA and establish effective media institutions in the country.

3266**2050