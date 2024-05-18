Ceasefire in Gaza prelude to security in Red Sea: Iran envoy

Mohsen Bakhtiar, Iran’s Ambassador to Beijing, made the remarks in an interview with the Chinese Phoenix TV, noting that the Islamic Republic has tried from the get-go of the conflict in Gaza to stop the onslaught, but the Zionist regime and its supporters attempted to block the efforts and pave the way for the genocide.

So, their attempts to veto the draft resolutions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza caused the spillover of tension in the region, in particular in the Red Sea, he argued, adding that the Zionist regime martyred thousands of innocent people in Gaza, so the regime crossed all redlines and even attacked mosques, churches, and hospitals.

In response to the crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces kicked off attacks on ships affiliated to the regime and its staunch allies (the US and the UK) in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb, and the Indian Ocean.

As to the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran’s consulate in Syria, the envoy said that those who claimed to be the flag-bearer of human rights and international law showed all-out support for the regime and refrained from condemning this heinous act, adding that this was while the European states and the leaders of the G7 were expected to show objection to it.

Moreover, he pointed to the relationship between Iran and China, saying that the two countries enjoy historical ties and their people have experienced amicable relations for centuries.

4208**9417