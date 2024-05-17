Yemen downs US MQ-9 Reaper drone

The Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen news network reported on Friday that a US drone was downed in the Wadi Ubaidah region in southeastern Marib province, northeastern Yemen.

Yemenis have openly declared their support for Palestine's struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, following a surprise retaliatory attack by Palestinian Resistance movements, known as Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have stated that they will continue their attacks until the unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza come to an end, which have resulted in at least 35,233 deaths and 79,141 injuries.

In December, the US and Britain announced a military coalition to support Israel by targeting Yemen.

