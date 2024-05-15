Yemen warns of ‘decisive’ options if Gaza war continues

Mahdi al-Mashat, Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, promised more “decisive and difficult” action and the fourth phase of anti-Israel operations if the regime continues its crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza, Al Masirah TV reported on Wednesday.

Yemen has already been engaged in operations against Israel-linked vessels in the Red and Arab seas as well as the Indian Ocean since mid-November in retaliation for the genocide in Gaza. The Arab country has at times launched missile and drone attacks on positions in Israeli-occupied territories as well.

Last week, Yemen announced that it would launch the fourth phase of operations against Israel-linked vessels passing through the Mediterranean.

Yemen’s Ambassador to Iran Ibrahim al-Deilami on Wednesday stressed that all the anti-Israel operations by his country are aimed at supporting the people of Gaza.

He also said that the resistance front in West Asia is making efforts to save the region from the US and the Zionist regime.

The ambassador made the comments in a ceremony to commemorate the martyrs of the imposed war on Iran by the toppled Iraqi Baath regime in the 1980s. The ceremony was held in the southern city of Khorramshahr, Khuzestan Province, which was the epicenter of that war.

