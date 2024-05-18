Diplomat: Iran-Russia cooperation against no country

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Bagheri Kani said that the cooperation between Iran and Russia serves the welfare of the two nations and is in line with strengthening regional peace and stability.

Iran and Russia enjoy great capacities for cooperation, he added.

The two countries are determined to demonopolize the economy from the West and pave the way for developing cooperation between independent countries, he stated.

Iran and Russia enjoy various capacities and are seriously determined to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of economy, he added.

The close political relations will be deepened with economic cooperation, and on the other hand, political multilateralism will become stable, he said.

In response to another question about the latest implementation of the agreement on the construction of Rasht-Astara railway between Iran and Russia, he said that the two countries have tasked the relevant institutions to activate all the capacities of the strategic corridor project as soon as possible.

9376**9417