Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 18

** IRAN DAILY

-- Tehran, Moscow working on single BRICS currency: Envoy

Iran and Russia are cooperating to create a single BRICS currency, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali announced.

Iran is actively participating in the activities organized under Russia’s chairmanship in BRICS, and the countries are working to create a single currency for the association, Jalali said in a press conference during “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum”.

-- Tehran, Beijing sign MoU to enhance cooperation in agriculture

Iran and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the agricultural and horticultural fields, farming, fisheries, and mechanization of agriculture.

The fifth session of the Iran-China Joint Cooperation Commission was held in China with the participation of Iran’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kazem Khavazi, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China Ma Youxiang and Iran’s Ambassador to China Mohsen Bakhtiar.

-- Parliament ratifies Iran-Indonesia preferential trade deal

The Iranian Parliament has ratified the country’s preferential trade agreement (PTA) with Indonesia, announced Alireza Peyman-Pak, Iran’s deputy agriculture minister. In an open session of the Parliament on Wednesday, the lawmakers passed a bill on PTA after discussing a report from the Parliament’s Economic Commission in that regard.

Payman-Pak said the PTA has been ratified by the Parliament following considerable efforts by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran after President Ebrahim Raisi took office in August 2021.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran to Participate in Qur’an Contest in Saudi Arabia

Iran will send a Qur’an reciter and a memorizer to Saudi Arabia to participate in the Arab country’s international Qur’an contest, an official said.

Hamid Majidimehr, head of the Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization’s Qur’anic Affairs Center, told IQNA that the kingdom has sent an official letter, inviting Iran to introduce its representatives in the competition.

It will be for the first time after a long period that Iran will participate in the Saudi Qur’anic event, he noted.

-- Tehran, Doha to Expand Cooperation in Aviation Field

Head of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Muhammad Muhammadibakhsh and head of Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Muhammed Falah Al Hajri held talks in the Qatari capital of Doha on bilateral ties and development of relations in the field of aviation.

The two officials emphasized the need for expanding cooperation in the field of aviation.

The two sides exchanged views on increasing the level of bilateral cooperation, deepening mutual ties and developing the aviation relations between the two countries.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Army chief asserts Opt. True Promise accelerates Palestine’s liberation

The Chief of Iran’s Army, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, has declared that the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory response to the Zionist regime, known as Operation True Promise, will hasten the liberation of Palestine and the downfall of the Zionist regime.

During a visit to the Friday prayer Imam of Paveh, a city in western Iran, General Mousavi emphasized that this operation has invigorated the regional resistance movement.

-- Sepahan into 2023/24 Hazfi Cup semifinals

Sepahan football team edged past Malavan 1-0 on Thursday to book their place in the 2023/24 Hazfi Cup semifinals. Farshad Ahmadzadeh scored the goal in the 39th minute in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

In Tabriz, Tractor were knocked out of the competition, losing to Mes Rafsanjan 1-0. Mohammadmehdi Mohebi found the back of the net in extra time. Gol Gohar defeated Havadar 5-0 in Sirjan and Aluminum edged past first division side Chadormalu 1-0 in Yazd.

-- Some 75 animal species in Iran on IUCN Red List

Out of the 1036 vertebrate animal species of the country, around 75 are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, according to an official with the Department of Environment (DOE).

Iran is one of the most important countries in terms of biodiversity in the world thanks to its climatic and geographic diversity. Out of 209 mammals, 560 birds, 242 reptiles, and 25 amphibians, some 75 species were included on the IUCN Red List in 2022, ISNA quoted Marzieh Mousavi as saying.

