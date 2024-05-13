Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 13

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran becomes second producer of liquid fuel in OPEC

Overtaking Iraq, Iran has become the second producer of the liquid fuel in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The US Department of Energy revealed that Iran’s production of liquid fuel increased by 110,000 barrels in the first quarter of the current year (January to March).

-- Annual exports of saffron tops 220 tons

The director general of the market development affairs of the Iran Rural Cooperatives Organization said the country’s saffron export grew last year (ended March 19, 2024), adding that Iran exported saffron to 55 countries in this period.

Rouhollah Latifi said 221 tons of saffron, valued at more than $207 million, were exported from the country between March 21, 2023 and March 19, 2024.

-- Iranian animation wins in Russia

An Iranian animated film, ‘A Passenger from Ganora,’ won the Best Animated Feature prize at the 5th Tsiolkovsky International Space Film Festival (Tsiolkovsky ISFF) in Russia.

Produced by Iran’s Soureh Animation Center and directed by Ahmad Alamdar, the film follows an alien’s quest for peace on Earth, aided by a disabled boy and his friends.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Ranks First Regionally in Stem Cells; 13th Globally

Iran ranks 1st regionally and 13th globally in the scientific production of stem cells and regenerative medicine, secretary of the Development of Cultural and Soft Technologies Department at the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy said that Ehsan Arefian said.

Under the comprehensive 10-year strategic plan designed by the Development of Cultural and Soft Technologies Department, Iran has planned to enhance its global ranking to 10th place in the production of knowledge of stem cells as one of its main goals in the next few years.

-- Iran’s Oil Ministry Has $150bn of New, Semi-Finished Projects at Hand

Iran’s Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Sunday that the ministry is currently implementing about $150 billion of new and semi-finished projects.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of 11 contracts and agreements at the end of the 28th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition entitled “Iran Oil Show 2024”, Owji said his ministry, in cooperation and coordination with the government, has tried to increase the attractiveness of current contracts of the oil industry for investors.

-- Iran Offers Establishing Energy Corridor From Russia to Persian Gulf

Secretary-General of the Eurasian Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mojtaba Damirchilou said that Iran has proposed the establishment of an energy corridor from Russia passing through Iran to the Persian Gulf.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 28th Iran International Oil, Gas, ‎Refining and ‎Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2024), Damirchilou said according to the geographical location and existing infrastructure in Iran, the capacity is available to pay attention to this area before the past, as regional countries are also interested in cooperating with Iran in this regard.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- History of Palestine narrated in Munir Shafiq’s book of memories

In a ceremony at the venue of Iran Cultural and Press Institute in Tehran on Sunday, the Persian translation of the book “Journey Through the Embers” written by the Palestinian author and thinker Munir Shafiq was unveiled in the presence of the author and several prominent domestic and foreign personalities.

Translated by the Iranian politician Hossein Jaberi Ansari, the book, containing memoirs of the 90-year-old Shafiq, has been published by Iran Publishing House, affiliated with the Iran Cultural and Press Institute.

-- Iran is top medical device manufacturer in West Asia: official

With 50 percent of medical devices being domestically manufactured, Iran holds the first place in West Asia for producing medical equipment both in terms of quantity and diversity, a health ministry official has said.

Iranian-made medical devices worth around $50 million are exported to 40 countries annually, IRNA quoted Ahmad Moslemi as saying on Saturday. Over the past five years, the number of manufacturing companies has increased fivefold with some 2,000 companies operating now, he noted.

