Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 9

-- Raisi: Iran’s operation against Israel ‘source of national pride’

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi praised as a source of national pride the Islamic Republic’s daring strikes last month on the Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s earlier aggression on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria.

Raisi made the statement in a televised interview broadcast live on the state-run television on Tuesday night while elaborating on the aspects of Operation True Promise, Iran’s anti-Israel military operation which was carried out on April 13.

-- Hungarian TV networks keen on broadcasting Iranian concerts

Hungary will welcome the broadcast of Iranian music concerts on official Hungarian TV networks, said the economic and cultural attaché of the Hungarian Embassy.

Mohammad Allahyari, CEO of the Rudaki Foundation, along with his colleagues, met with Róbert Németh, the economic and cultural attaché of the Hungarian Embassy in Iran, to discuss expanding bilateral cultural and artistic activities.

-- Iranian, Dutch visual artists collaborate in ‘Spring Symphony’

Iranian and Dutch artists will hold a joint group exhibition titled ‘Spring Symphony’ featuring 70 Iranian artists in various visual arts and handicrafts.

‘The event will be showcased online on Saturday, May 11, ISNA wrote. Iranian painter Aynaz Zarei is the event’s curator.

Art enthusiasts interested in visual arts can view the 91 artworks featured in ‘Spring Symphony’ until May 17 on the Instagram page, as well as on the Telegram channel at and the Bloom Art Society’s Instagram page.

-- Uzbekistan, Iran to Launch Joint Trade-Industrial Center

Iran’s Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for Industries Affairs Seyed Muhammad Mousavi held talks with the governor general and other officials of Khwarizm province in Uzbekistan to expand cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and industry.

Officials from Iran and Uzbekistan discussed setting up a joint trade-industrial center.

-- Largest Water Project of Iran, Azerbaijan to Come on Stream

The chief executive of Iran’s East Azerbaijan Regional Water Company said the Qiz Qalasi Dam, the largest joint water project between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, will become operational in the coming days.

The construction operation of the dam, which is the most important project in the northwest of the country, has been completed and it will be inaugurated in the coming days in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Yousef Ghaffarzadeh stated.

-- AI-Enabled System to Protect Athletes From Online Abuse During Paris 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that a new AI-powered monitoring system will protect athletes and officials from online abuse during the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Paris 2024 will mark the first time that AI will be in use to provide safe online spaces for such a large number of athletes competing in so many sports at the same time,” according to an IOC statement.

-- Iran president Raisi honors medal winners

President Ebrahim Raisi held a reception at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Tehran, Iran on Tuesday for the Iranian medal winner athletes at Olympics, Paralympics, world championships and Asian Games.

Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs Kioumars Hashemi, head of National Olympic Committee (NOC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa and head of National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ghafour Kargari attended the ceremony. More than 1,500 athletes were honored in the ceremony.

-- Petrochemical output rises 15m tons in 2 years

Iran’s petrochemical output has increased by 15 million tons over the past two years, since the current government took office, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Speaking in a meeting of Iranian operators of the petrochemical industry with First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran on Tuesday, Ahmad Mahdavi Abhari, the director general of the Association of Petrochemical Industry Corporation (APIC), put the country’s current petrochemical output at 82 million tons.

-- Iran to host Intl. Friendly Skills Competition

The First International Friendly Skills Competition (IFSC) will kick off in the northern province of Golestan on May 11.

Participants from different countries including South Korea, Brazil, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Ghana, Russia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Japan will compete in the weeklong event, IRIB quoted Mehrdad Azimi, the head of Technical and Vocational Training Organization, as saying.

