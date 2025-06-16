Parliament speaker says Israel is accustomed to slaughtering others, urges Iranians to remain united against ‘savage enemy’

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has denounced the Israeli regime for its “cowardly” attacks on civilians, and civilian infrastructure, urging the Iranian nation to remain vigilant and united against the war of aggression launched by “the savage enemy.”

Addressing a session on Monday morning, Qalibaf said that “the apartheid and criminal Zionist regime” began its aggression against Iran, with “the support and green light of the U.S. government.”

He said that cowardly attacks on residential areas, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure as well as bombing of women and children in their homes, have once again revealed the dirty nature of a regime, which has been accustomed to eighty years of massacring others.

Referring to reports that a significant part of the enemy’s strikes was carried out with the help of internal infiltrators, Qalibaf called on the people to immediately report any suspicious points and objects to security centers with seriousness.

During the session, the top parliamentarians paid tribute to the commanders, military officials, and nuclear scientists recently assassinated by the Israeli regime.

He said, “This criminal regime had, on the one hand, planned to take away our defensive ability by assassinating commanders and destroying some military infrastructure, and on the other, fantasized it could bring people into the streets of Tehran and finally achieve its 40-year dream of eliminating the Islamic System.”

Qalibaf said that Iranian people and Armed Forces, under the intelligent and courageous leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, showed the world their defensive capability and ridiculed the myth of the Israeli regime’s invulnerability.

Parliament speaker promised that the Iranian response to the regime will continue until the aggressor repents and is punished. ”We are in extraordinary circumstances and the savage enemy does not consider itself bound by any red line”, he emphasized.

He advised media personnel and the public to observe the necessary rules in specific situations with seriousness and accuracy so that the enemy does not exploit possible mistakes.

