Mossad operative executed in Iran

Tehran, IRNA – A Mossad spy has been executed after being convicted of intelligence collaboration with the Israeli regime.

According to the Judiciary’s media center, the individual, identified as Esmaeil Fekri, was hanged on Monday morning following a full legal process, including trial, appeal, and final confirmation of the verdict by Iran’s Supreme Court.

Fekri was arrested in December 2023 by Iranian security agencies while actively communicating with Mossad operatives.

The spy had maintained contact with two Mossad officers and attempted to collect and transmit sensitive and classified national security information, including the locations of strategic sites, details of specific individuals, and internal organizational missions.

