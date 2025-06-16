Attacking hospitals is gross violation of international rules and war crime: Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei strongly condemned the Israeli regime for attacking hospitals and killing civilians in Kermanshah province in western Iran.

“Attacking hospitals, along with attacking residential areas, is a gross violation of international law and a war crime," Baqaei said while condemning the Israeli missile attack on Farabi Hospital in Kermanshah province.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that another crime by the Israeli aggressor regime: Farabi Hospital in the city of Kermanshah in western Iran was targeted by the Israeli regime's aggressive attacks; attacking hospitals alongside attacking residential areas is a gross violation of international rules and a war crime; but this is the directive issued by the regime's Minister of Defense: attacking residential areas! History will judge harshly the supporters and justifyers of this aggressor and genocidal regime.

