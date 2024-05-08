Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 8

** IRAN DAILY

– Nameplate capacity of power stations up by 9,000MW: Official

The electricity generation capacity of power plants in Iran has increased by about 9,000MW in less than three years, announced an official at the Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) on Tuesday.

Hadi Modaqeq, the director general of the macroplanning office of the TPPH pointed to the synchronization of 46 newly-inaugurated thermal power plants with a total capacity of 6,584MW since August 2021, saying that all efforts were done to reduce shortages across the country and to have sustainable power grid.

-- Annual trade of $20b possible for Iran-KRG

President of Iraq’s Kurdistan region Nechirvan Barzani was in Tehran Monday, heading a high-level delegation to bolster relations and explore opportunities for cooperation.

Nazim Dabbagh, representing the Kurdistan Regional Government in Tehran, emphasized the significance of the visit, noting Iran’s view of Iraqi Kurds as a strategic ally.

-- Minister urges removal of export barriers between Tehran, Baghdad

Iran’s minister of economic affairs and finance emphasized the removal of barriers in the way of exporting technical and engineering services between Tehran and Baghdad.

Speaking in a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Daoud Salman Al-Ghariri in Tehran, Ehsan Khandouzi pointed to the progress of the trade and economic relations between the two countries and stressed the need to remove barriers in the field of export of the technical and engineering services.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Ready to Offer Scholarships to Students Expelled in West

Deputy Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Hashem Dadashpour says Iran is ready to offer scholarships to American students who have been expelled due to protesting the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

The students who have expressed their anger and disgust at the atrocities of the Zionist regime in Gaza and been expelled could study at Iranian universities and higher education institutions, Dadashpour said.

-- Azerbaijan, Iran Announce Project to Celebrate Nizami

Iran and Azerbaijan have announced a joint cinematic project to celebrate the legacy of the 12th-century Persian poet Hakim Nizami, in a bid to commemorate their shared cultural heritage.

During his visit to Baku for the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Muhammad Mehdi Esmaili highlighted the importance of cultural figures like Nizami as bridges between the nations.

-- Navy to Dispatch Research Team to Antarctic

Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said on Tuesday that the Iranian Navy will deploy a team of researchers to the Antarctic.

During a visit to the Navy’s base at Imam Khomeini port in southern Iran, Rear Admiral Irani highlighted the country’s maximum deterrent power in all strategic and influential locations and hubs.

He noted that the Iranian naval forces are fully prepared to take part in all joint war games in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranian adaptation of “Macbeth” performed at Germany’s Shakespeare Festival

The Iranian play “Macbeth Zar” was performed at the Shakespeare Festival in Neuss, Germany, on Tuesday. Written and directed by Ebrahim Poshtkoohi, the play is a production of the Titowak Theater Troupe, it is the only play from Asia participating in the event.

In “Macbeth Zar,” the director has blended the famous play by Shakespeare “Macbeth” with Zar, a rite commonplace in southern Iran.

-- Iran calls for removing obstacles to trade ties with Iraq

Iran’s Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi has called for continued joint efforts with Iraq to remove obstacles to the promotion of trade ties between the two countries, IRNA reported.

The Iranian minister was speaking on Monday at a meeting with Iraq’s Trade Minister Atheer Daoud Salman and his accompanying delegation in Tehran.

-- IAEA chief visits 400-year-old bridge during Iran trip

On Monday evening, Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), paid a visit to Pol-e Khaju during his mission to Isfahan.

The UN nuclear watchdog chief was accompanied by his technical negotiating team and Mohammad Eslami, who leads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), when they walked on the arch bridge built by Shah Abbas II in about 1650.

