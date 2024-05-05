Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 5

** IRAN DAILY

-- IRGC captures key sponsors of Jaish al-Adl terror group

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force managed to capture primary sponsors of the Pakistan-based so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan close to the border with Pakistan.

The IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base said in a statement on Saturday that the IRGC servicemen could capture the terrorists during two separate joint operations by intelligence and security forces.

-- Iran, EAEU to launch FTA in two months

A member of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce predicted that more than 88% of commodities will be exchanged between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union’s member states with zero tariffs within the next two months.

The free trade agreements between countries will facilitate the exporters’ access to the target market, member of the board of directors of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce, Kambiz Mirkarimi said.

-- Persepolis scapegoat Zahedi relishing in life in Japanese top flight

The wonder goal against Gamba Osaka in the J1 League on Friday was the latest episode in a roller-coaster season for Avispa Fukuoka’s Iranian striker Shahab Zahedi.

The Iranian picked up the ball midway through his own half, saw the keeper off his line, and suddenly unleashed a left-footed strike from over 70 yards out which found the back the net as Avispa went on to win 1-0 and end a run of four successive draws.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Universities Offer Scholarships to Students Expelled in U.S.

Two more reputable Iranian universities have offered to provide scholarships to students expelled from U.S. colleges for taking part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campuses. The announcements were made on Friday by the presidents of Iran University of Science & Technology (IUST) and Allameh Tabataba’i University (ATU).

“The university offers to admit the expelled pro-Palestinian students and provide them with the same conditions and bonuses that they used to enjoy in their own country,” said Mansour Anbia, the IUST president.

-- Afghanistan’s 2nd Rail Cargo to Depart for Turkey Via Iran

The Afghanistan railway administration announced plans for the departure of the country’s second rail shipment to Turkey passing through Iran. Head of Afghanistan’s railway administration Bakht Rahman Sharafat posted a message on X about the second Afghan rail cargo being prepared to go to Turkey via Iran.

He said Afghanistan is committed to the principles of connected world and fast transportation facilities.

-- Steel Production in Iran Grows 16%

The World Steel Association (WSA) has announced in its latest report that steel production in Iran during the first quarter of 2024 has registered a 16.3 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The report added that the volume of steel production in the world in the 3-month period has risen by 0.5 percent. More than 469 million tons of steel was produced across the world in January-March 2024, 161.2 million tons of which was produced in March 2024.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran, Azerbaijan to collaborate on film project about Hakim Nizami

In a joint effort to celebrate their shared cultural heritage, Iran and Azerbaijan will collaborate on a new cinematic project about the great Persian poet of the 12th century Hakim Nizami, the Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance said on May 1. Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili was in Baku, Azerbaijan, to participate in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, IRNA reported.

On the sidelines of his visit to the National Museum of Azerbaijan Literature in Baku, he emphasized the shared cultural figures as bridges of convergence. “These luminaries represent a collective cultural heritage that has bound Iran and Azerbaijan together for centuries. He stressed that these cultural capacities should foster brotherhood and mutual understanding.

-- Iran ranks 9th among world's thermal power producers: TPPH

The head of Iran’s Thermal Power Plant Holding (TPPH) has said the country is the world’s ninth-biggest producer of thermal electricity, IRIB reported.

Mentioning an increase of 9,000 megawatts (MW) in the capacity of the country’s thermal power plants over the past two years, Abdolrasoul Pishahang said thermal power plants currently account for 92 percent of Iran’s total power production capacity.

-- 75 Iranian universities in THE Asia university rankings 2024

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2024 has placed 75 Iranian universities among the top Asian institutions compared to 65 universities in 2023. The Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2024 use the same 18 performance indicators as THE World University Rankings, but they are recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia’s institutions.

The universities are judged across all their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

6125**4354