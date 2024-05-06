Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 6

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran-India two-month trade up 5%

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India has announced a five-percent growth in trade between Iran and India in the first two months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with the total trade reaching $377 million.

The value of trade between Iran and India was reported to have been around $358 million in the first two months of 2023.

-- First sales of EVs in Iranian market started

The manager of the integrated system of Iran for automobiles announced the beginning of the first plan to sell imported electric vehicles (EVS) as well as hybrid cars on Sunday.

Mehdi Taqadosi said that in this round of sales, two electric car models and one hybrid car model will be offered to applicants, ISNA reported.

The CEO of Iran’s largest car manufacturing company, IKCO (Iran Khodro Industrial Group), said in September that his company will import the first batch of EVs bought from China’s Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

-- Iran’s ‘With Confidentiality’ to vie in Germany

The Iranian short documentary ‘With Confidentiality’, directed by Shervin Vahdat and Payam Azizi, is scheduled to be screened at the main and International Section 70th International Short Film Festival Oberhausen in Germany.

The film is about the women of a village who wrote a confidential letter to the government bodies.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Saudi Arabia, Iran Stress Need to Counter Israeli Warmongering

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan says Tehran-Riyadh collaboration is necessary to counter Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warmongering plots in West Asia.

Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir-Abdollahian met on the sidelines of an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in the Gambian capital, where they said relations between Tehran and Riyadh on the right track and underlined the significance of their joint economic and commercial cooperation.

-- Official: Exporting Technical, Engineering Services to Spur Economic Growth

Head of the Board of Directors of Iran Power Industry Syndicate Payam Baqeri has said that Iran’s good capacities for exporting technical and engineering services overseas will raise Iran’s economy to the 8% of growth.

Baqeri said that all the capacities, whether domestic or foreign, should be used optimally in order to materialize an eight-percent economic growth in the country.

-- Over 80% of Iran’s Exports Oil-Based, Says TPOI Official

Some 85% of Iran’s export is based on oil and mineral products, director general of East Asia-Pacific Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Kaveh Daliri said.

Daliri pointed to Iran’s export capabilities and potentials and added that a large number of foreign entrepreneurs and businesspersons took part in the 6th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran dubbed “Iran Expo 2024” recently held in Tehran to witness Iran’s achievements in the field of export.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran crowned champions of Asian U19 Beach Volleyball

Iran defeated Lebanon 2-0 to win the title of the 5th Asian U19 Beach Volleyball Championships on Sunday. In the match held at Ban Nong Ya Ma Community School Courts in Roi Et, Thailand, Iran’s Amir Ali Ghalehnoei/ Habib Akbarzadeh beat Lebanese 17th seeds Hadi El Chabib/Jad Abi Karam 21-12, 21-12 in the final match.

Iran had defeated Australia’s second seeds Killian Donovan/Jett Rocker-Graham in the semifinals.

-- 60 foreign publishers to attend 35th Tehran International Book Fair

Sixty foreign publishers will take part in the 35th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) that is slated to be held in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla from May 8 to 18, the fair director said at a press conference on Monday.

“The foreign publishers will present about 50,000 titles in the fair while last year the figure stood at 45,000 titles,” IRNA quoted Yasser Ahmadvand as saying.

-- Tehran, Riyadh consider re-establishing direct flights

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has held discussions with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, regarding the facilitation of commercial visas and the resumption of direct flights between the two nations.

The ministers met on Saturday on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in the Gambian capital, underscoring a mutual desire to explore avenues for strengthening economic collaboration.

