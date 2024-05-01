Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 1

** IRAN DAILY

-- Raisi hails workers for bringing hope to society

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said high-quality and diverse production of Iranian labor force which done under the sanctions, pressures and some shortcomings, is a source of hope for the society.

Speaking in a ceremony for marking May Day in Thran on Tuesday, the president added that as you defeated the enemy in various fields, you Iranian workers with your precious mentality, will defeat them in the economic field as well.

-- Iran-UAE joint economic commission convenes for first time in 10 years

A rare Iran-United Arab Emirates joint economic commission convenes in Abu Dhabi from Tuesday to Wednesday, the Iranian Labour News Agency reported, as Tehran seeks to bolster economic ties with Persian Gulf states.

This is the first meeting in 10 years for the bilateral joint economic cooperation commission, with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and Emirati Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri in attendance.

-- NIOC allocates $6.4b for development of 16 gas fields

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) inked signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) worth $6.4 billion with Iranian companies to raise the country’s natural gas output by 127 million cubic meters.

Under the MoUs, signed in a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, domestic petrochemical holdings and exploration and production companies will conduct development studies on 16 gas reserves across the country.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- ‘Iran Army Day’ Commemorated in Indonesia

The ceremony of marking the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Day was held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta with participation of tens of diplomats and military advisors.

The embassy of Iran in Jakarta hosted the ceremony on Monday evening, which was widely reflected on Indonesian news websites. It is worth mentioning that in Iran, the army day was commemorated on April 18, but the ceremony in Jakarta was delayed until yesterday due to Eid al-Fitr holidays in the southeast Asian country.

-- ‘Father of Coffee’, ‘Azazil’ to Debut on VOD Platforms

Iranian VOD platforms are about to introduce new additions to their lineup, offering viewers a diverse range of narratives and performances. ‘Father of Coffee’, directed by Mehran Modiri, is set to debut on Iranian VOD platforms, iFilm reported.

The comedy series, currently in the final stages of pre-production, follows an Iranian family’s journey into the world of coffee importation, earning them the title of the father of Iranian coffee.

-- Muhammadi Named Best Goalkeeper, Abbasi Wins MVP at Futsal Asian Cup Thailand

Bagher Muhammadi’s rock solid performances for Iran in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 saw him claim the Best Goalkeeper Award.

The custodian displayed fine form throughout the tournament, which saw Iran claim a record-extending 13th title. Muhammadi was also instrumental in the final against Thailand, limiting the hosts to one goal in Iran’s 4-1 win.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran denounces U.S. dumbness over university crackdowns

The UN human rights office has come under fire from Iran’s top human rights official for fabricating accusations against Iran while ignoring the U.S. government’s brutal assault on anti-war academics and students.

The secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on Monday that while the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) made statements about alleged rights violations in Iran during the same period, it ignores what is happening on U.S. university campuses.

-- Iran futsal steal the show in Asian stage

Iran secured their 13th AFC Futsal Asian Cup title in a dominant display against hosts Thailand in the final match held on Sunday at the Bangkok Arena. The victory marks a record-breaking achievement for Iran, extending their reign as the undisputed kings of Asian futsal.

Team Melli, headed by Vahid Shamsaei defeated Thailand 4-1 at the Bangkok Arena.

-- Iran calls for expansion of trade, agricultural ties with Sri Lanka

Iranian Agriculture Minister Mohammad-Ali Nikbakht has stressed the need to further expand cooperation with Sri Lanka in trade and agriculture.

Last year, Iran imported over $70 million of products, especially tea and coconut, from Sri Lanka, Nikbakht has pointed out, IRNA wrote on Tuesday. Importing tea from Sri Lanka, through a barter mechanism, is a proper step, he noted.

