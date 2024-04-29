Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 29

** IRAN DAILY

-- TPO to dispatch 11 commercial attachés to Africa

The head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) said the organization will send 11 more commercial attachés to Africa to strengthen trade and economic ties with African states.

Mehdi Zeyghami pointed to the necessity of launching a regular flight line, especially to West and South Africa and noted that his organization is determined to expand trade and economic cooperation with African countries.

-- Tehran, Hanoi can raise bilateral trade to $3b: MP

Referring to the growing trend of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries,

The head of the Iran-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group said achieving the $3 billion target for bilateral trade between the two countries in a medium-term period (five-six years) is possible.

“Talking to Iran Daily, Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi explained about the economic exchanges between the two countries in recent years saying that the volume of exchanges had an upward trend before the epidemic of the corona virus in the world, as the figure had reached about $600 million, but the pandemic of COVID-19 reduced the volume of exchanges, so that this figure reached $200 million post-Corona.

-- Power exchange capacity to rise to 5,000MW

The chief executive of Iran’s Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company (known as TAVANIR) said the country’s capacity for electricity exchange with neighboring countries will increase to 5,000 megawatts.

Iran does not have a common border with Europe but it is possible to exchange electricity with Europe up to 600 megawatts through an advanced back-to-back substation, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi stated.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Company to Establish Experience Parks in Iraq, Africa

Technologists of a creative Iranian company are due to establish experience parks in Africa and Iraq.

“Experience parks are designed with the aim of representing the environment of a big industry and brand for its future audience, which are mostly children and teenagers,” Ali Vakili, the managing director of the company stationed at Azadi Innovation Factory, told ANA.

-- 71,000 People Visit Astan Quds Museums in Farvardin

The Astan Quds Razavi Museums, located next to the Imam Reza (AS) Shrine, welcomed nearly 71,000 visitors in the Iranian month of Farvardin which ended on April 19, an official says. Abdul-Hussein Malek Jafarian, one of the directors of the museum, said the central museum alone received 63,065 visitors.

The Qur’an Museum and the Anthropology Museum also saw 5,791 and 864 visits respectively. Jafarian highlighted the international appeal of the museums, noting that over 1,000 visitors from various continents toured the sites. Reflecting on the year-on-year growth, Jafarian said that the monthly figure showed an increase of 11,000 from the previous year.

-- Zanjan’s Exports Grow 26% in One Month

Director General of the customs office Zeinolabedin Ganjkhanloo said on Sunday that the exports of non-oil products from the provincial customs office of Zanjan province that in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to April 22, 2024) registered a 26% growth compared to the same period last year.

In this period, about 12,500 tons of goods, valued at $31 million, were exported from the customs office of this province, showing a 26% hike in value and a 14% decline in weight compared to last year’s corresponding period, said Ganjkhanloo.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Yemen replaces India as special guest of 2024 Tehran Intl. Book Fair

The organizers of the 35th Tehran International Book Fair have announced that Yemen will replace India as the special guest of this edition of the book fair.

Ali Ramezani, the spokesperson of the fair, shared on his social media pages that Yemen has taken over the role previously held by India.

Initially, India was designated as the special guest of the book fair, but due to restrictions on Indian citizens traveling to Iran, the organizers made the decision to replace India with Yemen, Mehr reported on Sunday.

-- Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss expansion of economic ties

Iran's Consul General in Jeddah Hassan Zarnegar has met with the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Mecca, Saleh Abdullah Kamel, with the two sides calling for increased trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Zarnegar emphasized the need to leverage the economic and trade capabilities of the two countries, as well as increased interactions between Iranian and Saudi businesspeople.

The two officials also discussed the economic aspects of providing services to pilgrims in the holy city of Mecca.

-- Climate change, pollution threat Persian Gulf coral reefs

The Persian Gulf’s unique marine habitat is home to about eight percent of the world's coral reefs with more than 50 species, however, climate change, global warming, and pollution are pushing them toward extinction.

Coral reefs are in danger of disappearing mainly due to oil pollution, with the fourth coral bleaching event currently underway, IRNA quoted Mohammad Talebi-Matin, an official with the Department of Environment as saying.

