Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 28

** IRAN DAILY

The 46th Moscow International Film Festival took place from April 19 to 26. The Russian festival is the second oldest festival in the world after the Venice Film Festival.

-- ‘The Camel and the Miller’ on display at Casablanca festival

The animated series ‘The Camel and the Miller,’ directed by Abdollah Alimorad, made its third appearance in Morocco at the third edition of the Festival International du Cinéma Indépendant de Casablanca (FICIC), dedicated to children and teenagers.

The series consists of three short stop-motion animated films: ‘No Substitute,’ 'The Farmer and the Robot,' and 'The White-winged,' all directed by Abdollah Alimorad and produced by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIYCDA) in 2003, 2011, and 2022, respectively

-- Iran, Iraq launch joint effort to fight dust hotspots

The head of Natural Resources and Watershed Management Organization and his accompanying delegation have initiated joint practical and field operations with Iraq to stabilize soil in dust hotspots, announced the director of the Integrated Watershed Management.

In an interview, Hamid Nouri explained that the purpose of the delegation’s trip to Iraq is to begin collaborative efforts in executing operational and field programs to stabilize soil in the country’s dust hotspots.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Inventor Wins Bronze Medal in Geneva

An Iranian inventor has won a bronze medal in the 2024 Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions. Hamzeh Najafi Mehr presented virtual reality smart glasses and a platform that provides new tools and solutions for personal brand development.

By using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, the unique platform can analyze data and recognize conditions and create a unique experience for each user to improve their performance in work and professional, social and even emotional life.

-- Rare Qur’an Fetches $144,000 at Sotheby’s Auction

A rare manuscript of the Qur’an, commissioned by Munire Sultan, the daughter of Sultan Abdulmecid I., fetched 114,300 pounds (approximately $144,000) at Sotheby’s Auction House in London, marking a record sale in an auction showcasing the “Islamic World and Arts of India.” Numerous works were sold at the auction, titled “Arts of the Islamic World and India” held Thursday at Sotheby’s Auction House here.

The elaborately illuminated Qur’an commissioned by Sultan Abdülmecid I’s daughter Munire Sultan in 1860 was sold for a record price. The work, written by calligrapher Ibrahim Hakkı, a popular Turkish Sufi of the Ottoman Empire from Erzurum in eastern Anatolia who was a polymath, was valued at 70,000 pounds to 90,000 pounds, found a buyer for 114,300 pounds.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Eight Persian books vie for IBBY listing in 2025 Collection for Young People with Disabilities

The Children’s Book Council of Iran has nominated eight books by Iranian writers for listing in the 2025 Collection for Young People with Disabilities, which is compiled biennially by the International Board on Books for Young People.

The children's book awards for children with special needs section of the Children’s Book Council selected eight works in March to introduce to the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), ISNA reported on Saturday. Included in the selection are titles such as "The Legend of Namaki," "Auntie Knit, I Wear," and "The Fox and The Crow."

-- Two Iranian video games among finalists of MENA Games Industry Awards

Two Iranian video games are among the finalists of the MENA Games Industry Awards 2024. “Fake Emperors” from Pershaland Studio and “Mafioso: Godfather of Mafia City” from Paeezan Studio are the two Iranian games nominated for this year’s edition of the event, Mehr reported.

The shortlist is being voted on by a judging panel made up of more than 80 industry experts and the winners will be revealed on May 2, as part of the Dubai GameExpo Summit 2024.

-- Iranian movie “Cold Sigh” wins three prizes from Moscow International Film Festival

-Iranian feature film “Cold Sigh” written and directed by Nahid Azizi Sedigh and produced by Reza Mohaghegh won three prizes at the closing ceremony of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) on Friday.

Iran’s sole representative in the Main Competition section of the festival, the movie won the Best Director Award, the Audience Choice Award for the Best Film, and the NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema) Special Mention.

