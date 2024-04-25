Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 25

** IRAN DAILY

--Leader: Iranian nation can turn sanctions into opportunities

Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic’s remarkable achievements in arms production attest to the fact that a “lively nation” can turn sanctions into opportunities.

--Iranian-built hydro dam opened in Sri Lanka

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday inaugurated a $514 million hydropower project in the southeastern region of Sri Lanka which was partly funded by Tehran.

--Iran runs riot against Kyrgyzstan, seals World Cup spot

Iran hammered Kyrgyzstan 6-1 on Wednesday to head into the AFC Futsal Asian Cup last four in Bangkok, Thailand – securing a place in September’s Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

--Security in Focus as Iranian FM Visits Baghdad

Iran’s top diplomat Hussein Amir-Abdollahian held talks with neighboring ally Iraq Wednesday to discuss stalled talks with Saudi Arabia to ease regional tensions, as well as on border security.

--Iranian FM: IAEA Officials to Visit Tehran Soon

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials will visit Tehran in the coming days, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

--Iran Summons UK Envoy

Iran has called in Britain’s envoy in Tehran to protest after London alleged Tehran had made “threats” to the lives of UK-based journalists, the official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

--Iran’s security chief in Moscow to discuss regional cooperation

Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council has underscored the imperative for regional entities like Shanghai and BRICS to bolster collaboration in this critical era.

In a focused session addressing information security guarantees within the evolving multipolar landscape, held during the Saint Petersburg Security Summit and attended by representatives from 106 nations, Ali Akbar Ahmadian outlined a strategy entailing the establishment of novel tools, institutions, and frameworks to counterbalance the aggressive actions of the West.

--Iran, BRICS hold meeting to develop scientific ties

Representatives from Iranian universities and higher education institutes and the BRICS Expert Council held a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss ways to expand scientific cooperation. It was the first meeting held on the topic of scientific research and technological initiatives.

--Iran, Sri Lanka eye stronger cooperation

Iran’s President has conveyed Iran’s eagerness to strengthen relationships with Sri Lanka and other Asian countries during his visit to the island nation.

