Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 24

-- Two Iranian writers to participate in 39th IBBY Int’l Congress

Two Iranian experts from the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults have been selected to present their papers at the 39th IBBY International Congress in 2024.

Farzaneh Rahmani will discuss “Cultural Justice and Promoting Reading through Letter Writing,” while Hossein Toolaei will present on “Specialized Libraries of Literary Associations as Tools for Adolescent Audience Development.”

-- Iran-China three-month trade tops $4b, data shows

China’s Customs said the trade exchanges between Iran and China exceeded $4 billion in the first quarter of the current year (January to March), showing a 1% growth compared to a year earlier.

The report put the value of the trade exchanges between the two countries in the first three months of 2024 at $4.2 billion, reported Tasnim News Agency.

The trade exchanges between Iran and China from January to March 2023 had been reported to be over $3.99 billion.

-- Pakistan willing to do its part in Iran gas pipeline: Owji

The Iranian oil minister said that Pakistan is keen to fulfill its obligations in completing a part of the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation to Islamabad, Javad Owji stated that the Pakistani side is willing to see the injection of gas into the pipeline and for this reason, Islamabad is drawing up contracts with various companies for the acceleration of this process.

-- General Baqeri: Regional Situation Have Changed After Operation True Promise

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Muhammad Baqeri on Tuesday stressed that Iran’s recent retaliatory strikes on the Israeli-occupied territories have had “strategic” impacts both on the region and the world.

“The situation in the region has changed ... after Iran’s retaliatory and punitive action against the sensitive areas and military bases of the Zionist regime,” General Baqeri said in an event.

--- Alireza Jahanbakhsh Wins KNVB Cup With Feyenoord

Feyenoord football team won a fiercely contested Dutch cup final to lift the trophy for the 14th time in a match that was twice stopped by crowd disturbances.

Brazilian forward Igor Paixão scored the only goal in the 59th minute when he squeezed a shot underneath the outstretched glove of Jasper Cillessen at the foot of the left-hand post.

-- Official: Over 83,000 Iranians to Go to Hajj This Year

More than 83,000 Iranians will depart for Saudi Arabia to observe the Hajj rituals this year, an official said Tuesday.

Abbas Husseini, head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, made the statement in a planning and coordination meeting attended by Iranian Hajj officials, including the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs Abdul Fattah Navab.

-- Mass resignation in Iran national volleyball team

Several players of Iran national team have announced their withdrawal from the national team, with less than two months remaining to start of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.

Middle blocker Mohammad Fallah was the first to announce his withdrawal due to the injury. Mehdi Marandi then published via his Instagram account, announcing that he will not participate in the National Team’s training because of an old injury.

-- Imam Reza calligraphy festival welcoming artists from Muslim world

The calligraphy section of the 21st edition of Imam Reza (AS) International Festival will host a number of master calligraphers from the Muslim world, the organizers have announced.

During a press conference held in Tehran on Tuesday, the director of Imam Reza (AS) International Art and Cultural Foundation Morteza Saeidizadeh stated that artists from Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Pakistan have been invited to participate in the calligraphy section of the festival.

-- Annual loading, unloading of goods in ports up 4%

The loading and unloading of goods in the ports of Iran increased by four percent in the previous Iranian calendar year 1402 (ended on March 19), as compared to the same period in a year earlier, the data released by the country’s Transport and Urban Development Ministry showed.

During the mentioned period, loading and unloading operations in the container sector also rose 10 percent year on year to reach 2.614 million TEUs.

Based on the data previously released by the Transport and Urban Development Ministry, the loading and unloading of goods in the ports of Iran rose 17 percent during the Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20, 2023), as compared to the preceding year.

