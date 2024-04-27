Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 27

** IRAN DAILY

-- Exports of techno-engineering services bring in $1.8b in two years

The chairman of Board of Directors of the Iran Water Industry Federation said the country exported $1.8 billion worth of technical and engineering services over the past two years.

Stressing the importance of exporting technical and engineering services, Reza Haj Karim said giant steps have been taken in the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi in the field as compared to the previous years.

-- Iran to launch direct shipping line to West Africa: TPO

Iran will launch direct a shipping line to West Africa, announced the head of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) on Friday adding that his organization has plans to increase the number of commercial attachés in the African continent from three to 14 during the current Iranian year (to end March 20, 2025).

Speaking at the Second International Economic Conference of Iran and Africa in Tehran, Mehdi Zeyghami noted that Iran hosts representatives from over 30 African states.

-- Tehran cherry blossoms festival draws 8,000 tourists

A total of 8,000 tourists attended the Kan cherry festival, marking a 50% growth compared to last year, the district governor of Tehran’s Kan area announced.

Morteza Mohammadnejad, during the third Kan cherry festival held in the four villages of Sangan, said, “We witnessed the presence of 8,000 tourists at this festival, indicating a 50% growth compared to last year.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- IMF: France to Fall Out of World Economy Top Ten

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in an updated global outlook has reported that slow economic growth will push France out of the list of the world’s ten largest economies within five years.

The Washington-based institution expects France’s contribution to global economic growth in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms to drop to 1.98% in 2029, compared to 2.2% recorded by IMF analysts last year.

-- Tajikistan, Iran Ink MoU on Road Transport Cooperation

Deputy Transport ministers of Iran Dariush Amani and Deputy Transport Minister of Tajikistan Shayesta Moradzadeh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for boosting road transport cooperation.

The Iran-Tajikistan Joint Road Transport Committee held a meeting in Tehran and an MoU was signed between the Iranian official and the deputy transport minister of Tajikistan for promoting road and transport ties.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Aluminum defeat Persepolis to advance to 2023/24 Hazfi Cup quarterfinals

Aluminum football team defeated Persepolis 6-5 to book their place at the 2023/24 Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals on Friday. The match ended 4-4 after 120 minutes in Arak’s Iralco Stadium.

Oston Urunov opened the scoring for visiting team Persepolis in the 11th minute and Issa Alekasir made it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

-- Symphony honoring Iranian martyrs to premier globally, celebrating legacy of sacrifice

A symphony dedicated to honoring the bravery and sacrifices of Iranian martyrs is set to make its international debut, announced the composer of the piece. In an interview with the Tehran Times, acclaimed Iranian musician Amir-Hossein Samiei shared that "Epic Scene" will be presented to the audience in an international format.

This remarkable composition, led by Samiei and performed by the prominent vocalist Mohammad Motamedi along with various other celebrated artists, was initially brought to life in March. The stirring performance took place at the prestigious Vahdat and Milad Tower venues in Tehran, under the baton of conductor Hossein Sharifi.

-- Iran imports $148m of coffee in a year: IRICA

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that 49,000 tons of coffee beans, valued at $148 million, were imported into the country in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 2023-March 2024), showing a 48.55 percent hike compared to a year earlier.

In this period, Iran imported coffee beans from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vietnam, India, Indonesia and Uganda, among others, the report said. About 95 percent of the coffee beans were imported into the country from these five countries, it added.

