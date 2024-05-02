Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 2

** IRAN DAILY

-- Leader calls for mounting pressure on Israel over its war in Gaza

Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called for piling up pressure on the Israeli regime so that the issue of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip cannot be undermined. Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in an address to a group of teachers and academics on Wednesday on the occasion of the National Teachers’ Day, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Morteza Motahhari, Press TV reported.

-- US police arrests dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters in universities

Dozens of students have been arrested after hundreds of New York City police officers entered Columbia University on Tuesday night to clear out an academic building that had been taken over as part of a pro-Palestinian protest. Live video images showed police in riot gear marching on the campus in upper Manhattan, the focal point of nationwide student protests opposing Israel’s war in Gaza.

Before long, officers were seen leading protesters handcuffed with zip ties to a line of police buses waiting outside campus gates.

-- Yazdani heading to Budapest in pursuit of Paris ticket

Iranian wrestling sensation Hassan Yazdani will participate in the Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial tournament – starting June 6 in Budapest – to have his fitness assessed for the Paris Olympics, the country’s Wrestling Federation announced. The Ranking Series event will come nine months after the Iranian made his last international appearance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where he cruised to the freestyle 86kg gold. Having won the Olympic quota thanks to a silver medal in last year’s World Championships, Yazdani had to undergo a surgery on his injured shoulder right after the Asian Games and only made his long-awaited return to the mat last week.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- US behavior with students proves their complicity with Zionist regime in crimes in Gaza

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has met with a number of teachers and education officials from across the country. The meeting took place on Wednesday, in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on the martyrdom anniversary of Martyr Morteza Motahari, which is marked as National Teacher’s Day in Iran. The Leader began his speech by congratulating all teachers on Teacher's Day. He emphasized the importance of educating students, youth, and teenagers about the logic and reasoning behind the policies and actions of the Islamic Republic. He stressed the significance of understanding the underlying logic behind the popular slogans " Death to America" and "Death to Israel" that are frequently heard in the country. “If these millions of young people know who the friends and enemies are and are vaccinated against the goals of the enemies of the country, the extensive media and political investment of the enemies will be ineffective,” he asserted.

-- AEOI chief confirms presence of 130 inspectors for Iran oversight

The Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has stated that more than 130 inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are currently authorized to conduct inspections within the country. Mohammad Eslami, speaking at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, emphasized that Iran has not imposed any restrictions on the entry of IAEA inspectors and continues to engage with the Agency on safeguard issues. He highlighted the upcoming visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Iran as evidence of ongoing dialogue and cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

-- Carte blanche for ‘terror attack’

American police have adopted an iron fist policy towards university students who have held peaceful protests on college campuses in solidarity with Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Police carrying riot shields burst into a building at the University of Columbia, Los Angeles, and broke up a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Protesters had barricaded themselves in Hamilton Hall at UCLA in New York early on Tuesday. They occupied the building after the management said it had begun suspending students who had refused to meet a deadline to disperse on Monday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Pressure on Zionist regime should increase

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei here Wednesday stressed the significance of understanding the underlying logic behind the popular slogans “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” that are frequently heard in the country. “If these millions of young people know who the friends and enemies are and are vaccinated against the goals of the enemies of the country, the extensive media and political investment of the enemies will be ineffective,” the Leader said.

-- Zionists attack pro-Palestine protesters as LA Police watch

Violence erupted at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) late on Tuesday when a group of pro-Israel supporters attacked pro-Palestinian students with sticks and poles, and attempted to destroy their makeshift student encampment. The violence erupted at around 22:50 local time when the pro-Israel supporters arrived at the encampment and launched fireworks at the pro-Palestine protesters and deployed what appeared to be bear spray, local TV station KTLA reported.

-- Russian expert: Iran exemplary power in new world order

Timofey Bordachev, program director of the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank, has highlighted recent developments in the region, including Iran’s response to the Zionist regime’s airstrike on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in Syria. “The Iranians really did something new; they launched a massive attack on Israel from their own soil. This is something Tel Aviv had not experienced in its relations with other countries since the early 1970s and the impact was completely new,” he wrote in Vzglyad newspaper.

1483**4194