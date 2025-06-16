Iran slams ‘hypocritical’ statements justifying the Israeli war of aggression

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has reminded U.N. member states of their responsibility to deal with the Israeli aggression, warning that the two-sided statements justifying attacks on a country are nothing but hypocrisy.

In a weekly briefing on Monday, Baqaei called on countries to act if “they really believe in the principles enshrined in the U.N. Charter as well as the rule of law and collective security.”

He said that Iran will continue defending itself with all its might against “the aggression of the most evil occupying regime,” adding, “Today is the fourth day of our national defense.”

Explaining the Israeli crimes and assassination of figures in the fields of science and defense, as well as civilians, he said Iranian people were attacked with weapons, most of which were supplied by the United States, while asleep and the country was busy preparing for a major holiday.

The spokesperson underlined that the countries that, in some way, are trying to justify the Israeli aggression, are partners in the crimes and will remain in the memory of Iranians and the people of the region. “Impunity and support of the Western countries for the Zionist regime have put the global peace in a dangerous situation,” he said.

Israel threatens peace and security

Baqaei criticized the United State and Western countries for their financial and military backing to Israel, saying that their all-out support and the regime’s immunity from punishment have emboldened it to commit crimes, threatening regional and global peace and security.

“Hereby, I would like to inform everyone that we should not forget the crimes taking place in the West Bank and Gaza, still under the occupation of the Israeli regime,” he said,

He added that while Iran is defending itself with all its might, each country and member of the United Nations have their own responsibility to act if they truly adhere to the U.N. Charter and international law.

Assassinating civilians clear example of crimes

Noting that Israel has attacked residential areas and peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran, Baqaei said that these actions violate all international norms and rules.

Showed pictures of some of the victims, he said that Ehsan Eshraqi used to go to work every morning with fresh bread and a kiss on his daughter’s forehead but a missile landed right in the heart of their lives.

“Ehsan and his daughter did not have a nuclear bomb and were not a threat to anyone,” he added.

The spokesperson mentioned another child, Mohammad Mehdi Amini, saying Iran’s little hero who loved taekwondo, left his dreams in the rubble. “Killing children is simply a hobby of the Israeli regime,” he said.

Israeli war against human civilization

Baqaei said that this war, launched by an occupying and apartheid entity, is not only against Iran but against human civilization, adding that as a genocidal regime has committed the most heinous crimes against a country with thousands of years of roots in this land.

This war is against the United Nations Charter, against the rule of law, and against all the values ​​that humanity had fought for, he emphasized.

U.S. responsible for Israeli crimes

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said American policymakers and the U.S. government are a part of this aggression against Iran.

This action of the Israeli regime, which, he said would not have been carried out without the coordination and cooperation of the United States, practically made the diplomatic process meaningless.

On the indirect talks, Baqaei said that the responsibility lies with the opposing parties, especially the United States, that could not adopt a clear position and became part of Israel’s “lawbreaking and aggression.”

The U.S., as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, is obliged to condemn the Israeli aggression explicitly, he added.

Aggression not justified by any means

Pointing out that Iran’s nuclear program is the only in the world whose legitimacy had been confirmed by a resolution under Chapter VII of the U.N. Charter, Baqaei said, “Such a peaceful program has been attacked by a regime that possesses nuclear weapons.”

He warned that Israeli action is a fatal blow to the nuclear non-proliferation system and international law.

The U.K., France, and Germany, as signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (J.C.P.O.A.), signed in 2015, should clearly condemn the Israeli attacks, especially on the Natanz nuclear facility. “They should focus on stopping the aggression, holding the aggressor accountable, and clearly condemning the Israel actions against Iran’s nuclear facilities,” he stressed.

Israel aims to ignite the whole region

In response to a question about Iran’s approaches to defense, the spokesperson clarified that the country is well-prepared to counter Israel which wishes to ignite this war as much as it can and spread the flames of fire to other regional countries.

The attack on Iran’s oil facilities was an extremely dangerous development and an evil plot of the regime, with the aim of spreading the conflict to other parts of the region.

He explained that Iran’s nuclear program is just an excuse for the Israeli regime “to create chaos and weaken all the countries in the region.”

