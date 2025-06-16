Israel is killing children; committing war crimes in its acts of aggression: Foreign Ministry

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned the Israeli regime for killing children in its ongoing war of aggression against Iran.

“The Israeli regime has killed many children during the past 3 days of its war of aggression on Iran and has also targeted a children's hospital (Hakim Children’s Hospital affiliated to Tehran University of Medical Sciences),” Baqaei wrote on his X account on late Sunday.

He noted that the Israeli regime is “killing children as a hobby” as admitted once by Yair Golan, the former deputy chief of staff of the Israeli army.

Separately, Saeed Khatibzadeh, deputy foreign minister for research, has denounced Israel for committing war crimes by targeting the ministry’s infrastructure in its aerial assault on Tehran.

“The criminal regime of Israel launched a deliberate and ruthless strike on one of the buildings of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, located directly across from the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS),” Khatibzadeh posted on X.

“Several civilians were injured in the attack, including a number of my colleagues, who were taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said, adding that the library of IPIS was targeted in this “cowardly assault” as well.

“This is yet another clear war crime, part of the Israel’s ongoing and systematic campaign of aggression against Iran,” Khatibzadeh, who is also the chairman of the IPIS, added his social media post.

