Parliament gives vote of confidence to new economy minister

Tehran, IRNA – Members of Parliament have approved Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh as the new minister of economic affairs and finance.

With 171 votes in favor, 67 against, and 8 abstentions out of 246 representatives present, the lawmakers confirmed Madanizadeh’s appointment as the minister of economic affairs and finance.

Abdolnaser Hemmati, the first economy minister in President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration, was impeached by Parliament on March 2, 2025.

President Pezeshkian nominated Madanizadeh as his administration’s new economy minister on June 1, 2025.

