Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 14

-- Tehran, Moscow to develop cooperation in gas technologies’ field

Energy officials from Iran and Russia emphasized expanding and developing bilateral cooperation in the field of gas technologies.

Director of the corporate planning of the National Iranian Gas Company Hossein Ali Mohammad Hosseini in a meeting with the energy officials of the Russian Federation stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the gas industry.

-- Iran’s literary landscape enriched by international publishers

The active participation of foreign publishers in the international section of the 35th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) has transformed this part into one of the most engaging and interesting sections of this year’s event. The 35th edition of the book fair opend on May 8 and will run until May 18.

Countries such as Tajikistan, Russia, Turkey, Yemen, Oman, Qatar, Venezuela, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Pakistan, and Lebanon are among those participating in the international section of the book fair. Yemen is the special guest of this year’s international section.

-- First group of Iranian Hajj pilgrims fly to Saudi Arabia

First group of Iranian pilgrims left Iran for Saudi Arabia on early hours of Monday for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Iranian officials in charge of Hajj pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash participated in a ceremony to see off the pilgrims in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

-- Doha Book Fair to Display Codex Mashhad

Codex Mashhad, a 14-centuries-old Qur’an copy, is set to be displayed at the Doha International Book Fair in Qatar.

The codex will be displayed on Tuesday in a ceremony that is set to host Qatari officials and scholars as well as representatives from other countries, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced on Monday. The Doha International Book Fair opened on May 9 and will wrap up on May 18.

-- Iran Attends Lebanese Short Film Festival

The third Lebanese International Short Film Festival has opened in the city of Tripoli with the participation 24 countries, including Iran.

The “Tiro Arts Association” and “Istanbouli Theater” in Lebanon are the organizers of the festival and the festival will host the screening of 64 films.

-- IMIDRO: Annual Mineral Exports Top $13bn

The value of Iran’s export of minerals in the previous Persian calendar year (ended on March 19) stood at $13.7 billion, the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced.

According to IMIDRO, the value of Iran’s export of minerals and mineral industries in the last year registered a nine percent increase compared to a year earlier.

-- Book by Israeli historian on occupied territories published in Persian

The Persian translation of the book “The Biggest Prison on Earth” written by the Israeli historian Ilan Pappe has hit the Iranian bookstores. Maryam Gharagozlou and Mehdi Khanalizadeh have translated the book, which is published by Ketabestan Publications, Mehr reported.

Following his critically acclaimed investigation of the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in the 1940s, renowned historian Pappe turns his attention to the annexation and occupation of Gaza and the West Bank in this book, bringing the readers the first comprehensive critique of the Occupied Territories.

-- €800m allocated to IOOC’s infrastructure renovation

With the assistance of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)’s board of directors and the allocation of 800 million euros during the past 2.5 years of the 13th administration in office, the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) has been able to take appropriate steps to renovate its installations.

Managing director of IOOC, Alireza Mahdizadeh, made the remarks in an interview with Shana on the sidelines of the 28th Iran Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition’s final day of activity on Saturday, adding, that the main priority of the company during the incumbent government has been renovation and repairing its installation that had not been carried out over the past years due to various reasons.

-- WMO report counts extreme climatic events in Iran

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has released a report on the State of the Climate in Asia, enumerating climate hazards and severe weather events in Iran in 2023. Asia remained the world’s most disaster-affected region in 2023 due to weather, climate, and water-related hazards. Storms and floods have hit the hardest, according to a new report published by the WMO on April 23.

The report has included extreme events such as floods, drought, dust storms, and strong winds that affected the country, ISNA reported.

